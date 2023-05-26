Mass. (WWLP) – Many have plans to stay local this Memorial Day Weekend, enjoying some of the outdoor offerings here at home.

Bodies of water will likely be busy with sunny skies set to continue. Massachusetts Environmental Police have this message for you, “don’t drink and boat!”

Boating under the influence of drugs or alcohol is prohibited under federal law. According to police, BUI accounts for one third of all recreational boating deaths. In Massachusetts, a first offense BUI can carry up to 2 and half years in jail and up to $1,000 in fines.