Massachusetts Environmental Police investigating after deer found dead with wire cable around neck

(Massachusetts Environmental Police)

SWANSEA, Mass. (WWLP) – Massachusetts Environmental Police are looking for the person responsible for setting the illegal cable snare that killed a deer in Swansea.

According to environmental police, concerned hunters reported finding a deer with a cord around its neck on Monday. When officers went out to look, they found a dead Doe with an illegal wire cable snare cinched tightly around her lower neck.

“The type of snare found is intended to tighten over time, preventing the animal from escaping,” Massachusetts Environmental Police said.

Anyone with information about who set this snare or is aware of any other areas where these snares might be set up is asked to call Massachusetts Environmental Police at 1-800-632-8075. Callers can remain anonymous.

