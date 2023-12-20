SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The state has released an initial report on the cost of the Emergency Shelter system, our first in-depth look at the much-debated program.

This report will be updated regularly, every two weeks, as part of the agreement for the latest round of funding from the legislature, but just this first one will be made public.

It features detailed numbers of how many families are in each community across the state, their work status, already-spent, and estimated costs of the program for the state. For local school districts, a list of needs for the future and estimated costs for those.

As of December 12th, there were 7,532 families currently in shelters, hotels, or motels in Massachusetts, and just over 3,500 families in the Emergency Assistance program. Approximately 310 families are on a waitlist to receive emergency shelter, and 813 individuals have received work authorizations since entering the program.

Broken down by community, these numbers as of December 12, Springfield has the highest number of families locally with 282. That’s the third-highest number behind Boston’s 1,300 and Worcester. Holyoke, Chicopee, and West Springfield each with more than 100. Pittsfield, Hadley, South Hadley, and Amherst have also taken on families as part of the 7,532 total receiving shelter.

Already in fiscal year 2024, the state has spent $205 million covering shelter services, National Guard activation, clinical and safety risk assessment of sites, temporary shelters, and there’s plenty more.

It also notes that because the state pays invoices monthly, that reflects costs spent through October. November invoices are still being processed. Based on the funding they have approved and set aside for Fiscal 24, they project a $224 million deficiency. Through 2025, costs are projected to reach $915 million.

The costs for local schools have also been immense. From March to the end of the 2022-23 school year, districts spent $2.1 million of their dollars to accommodate these new students, on top of $877,000 during the year before.