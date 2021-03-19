Massachusetts extends state tax filing deadline to May 17

cloud of words related to taxes, preparation, paying, income, refunds, on a digital tablet with a cup of tea

BOSTON (WWLP)– The Massachusetts Department of Revenue (DOR) is extending the 2020 state individual income tax filing and payment due date from April 15 to May 17, 2021.

The extension is an effort to match the new deadline for filing federal individual income taxes recently announced by the IRS.

Massachusetts taxpayers do not need to file any forms or contact DOR directly to qualify for this automatic state tax extension. All Massachusetts taxpayers who received more than $8,000 in total gross income in calendar year 2020 must file a state personal income tax return electronically or send it postmarked by midnight May 17, 2021.

Taxpayers are encouraged to file their tax returns electronically for the quickest refunds. Learn more about filing options at mass.gov/dor.