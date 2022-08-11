BOSTON (WWLP) – The phone system for EZDriveMA is experienced technical difficulties Thursday afternoon.

According to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation, members with an E-ZPass that are looking for customer service at this time can call 888-525-3278 or use the online chat at ezdrivema.com for service.

The Massachusetts electronic tolling collects payments via an E-ZPass transponder or pay by plate along the Mass. Pike, Sumner Tunnel, Callahan Tunnel, Ted Williams Tunnel, and Tobin Memorial Bridge.