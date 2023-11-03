MEDWAY, Mass. (WWLP) – A family from Massachusetts was able to make their way out of Gaza and into Egypt on Thursday morning.

The Okal family of three, who live in Medway, had been in Gaza for a family reunion. Friends say the trip was going great but days before they were set to return back to the Boston area, everything changed when Hamas attacked Israel on October 7th.

The community in Medway has been mobilizing for weeks looking for a way to get them home, and finally, their long journey back to the Bay State can begin.