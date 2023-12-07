BOSTON (WWLP) – A lawsuit was filed on Thursday in Suffolk County Superior Court against the Nationalist Social Club (NSC) by Attorney General Andrea Campbell’s office.

Also named in the civil suit were the organization’s two leaders, Christopher Hood and Liam McNeil.

According to the court documents filed, NSC-131 is alleged to have engaged in threatening, intimidating and violent behavior in multiple incidents beginning in 2020 through October of 2023. It is alleged that the organization targeted events organized by LGBTQ+ community groups, hotels providing emergency shelter to recently arrived immigrants, and patrolling assorted residential neighborhoods and public areas while carrying weapons, including knives and batons, while patrolling.

“NSC-131 has engaged in a concerted campaign to target and terrorize people across Massachusetts and interfere with their rights. Our complaint is the first step in holding this neo-Nazi group and its leaders accountable for their unlawful actions against members of our community,” said AG Campbell. “My office will continue to do all it can to protect our residents’ and visitors’ civil rights and public safety.”

To report a civil rights infraction or to file a complaint, contact the AG’s Civil Rights Division and learn more about hate crimes and hate incidents on the AG’s website.

Read the complaint here: