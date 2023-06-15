BOSTON (WWLP) – Governor Maura Healey is sending 11 state wildland firefighters to Quebec Canada on Thursday to help battle some of the wildfires that have burned since the beginning of June.

The Department of Conservation and Recreation’s firefighting crew will travel to Canada to help firefighters there for 14 days. So far, more than 400 wildfires have burned in Canada, according to the Canadian Interagency Forest Fires Centre.

Responding DCR firefighters:

Benjamin Jennell, West Newbury

Robert Armstrong, Conway

George Kleczka, Plainville

James Kontoules, Salem

Eryn Donohoe, Sagamore Beach

Charles Uchendu, Oak Bluffs

Jacob O’Donnell, Millis

Anders Anderson, Carver

Derick Valovcin, Holliston

Tyler Desautels, Millbury

Alex Desrochers, Plymouth

More than 6.7 million acres have already burned this year.