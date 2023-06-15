BOSTON (WWLP) – Governor Maura Healey is sending 11 state wildland firefighters to Quebec Canada on Thursday to help battle some of the wildfires that have burned since the beginning of June.
The Department of Conservation and Recreation’s firefighting crew will travel to Canada to help firefighters there for 14 days. So far, more than 400 wildfires have burned in Canada, according to the Canadian Interagency Forest Fires Centre.
Responding DCR firefighters:
- Benjamin Jennell, West Newbury
- Robert Armstrong, Conway
- George Kleczka, Plainville
- James Kontoules, Salem
- Eryn Donohoe, Sagamore Beach
- Charles Uchendu, Oak Bluffs
- Jacob O’Donnell, Millis
- Anders Anderson, Carver
- Derick Valovcin, Holliston
- Tyler Desautels, Millbury
- Alex Desrochers, Plymouth
More than 6.7 million acres have already burned this year.