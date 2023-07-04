(WWLP) – More than a dozen Massachusetts firefighters are headed to Canada to help battle the wildfires there.

The Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation will send 16 firefighters to Quebec, where more than 70 wildfires have been burning since the beginning of June.

Those wildfires have been creating unhealthy air quality in much of the Northeast. The firefighters will work to contain the wildfires over the next two weeks.

This mission follows the deployment of another 11-member firefighter contingent from Massachusetts, who returned home on June 30th.