Massachusetts firefighters representing 13 departments to graduate

Massachusetts
Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) – Firefighters who will go to work at 13 departments across Massachusetts are scheduled to graduate from the state firefighting academy this week.

State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey and Massachusetts Firefighting Academy Director David Evans will present certificates of completion to members of the graduating class on Friday morning at the Department of Fire Services facility in Springfield.

The graduates represent fire departments in Agawam, Amherst, Athol, Chicopee, Gardner, Mashpee, Natick, Northampton, Pittsfield, Springfield, West Springfield, Westborough and Westfield.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation
LIVE NOW /
22News Morning Newscast

Trending Stories