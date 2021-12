WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. (WWLP) – Massachusetts’ first ever “first husband” has died. Chuck Hunt was the husband of former Massachusetts Governor Jane Swift.

Swift became acting Massachusetts Governor in 2001 and the state’s first women governor.

According to his obituary, Chuck Hunt died Tuesday in hospice care at his Berkshire County home in Williamstown. Hunt leaves behind his current wife Shannon and their 15-year-old daughter. He was 67 years old.