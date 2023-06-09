WAREHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – A man fishing along a railroad track in Massachusetts died Thursday afternoon after being hit by a train.

According to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s office, 56-year-old Christopher Cater of Dorchester was fishing in Wareham along the Mass Coastal railroad tracks near Route 6 and Route 28 around 2:00 p.m. Thursday.

A train heading over the Narrows Crossing railroad bridge struck Cater and pushed him into the waterway below. He was was pulled from the water and taken to a nearby hospital where he died.

At the time of impact, the train was moving at approximately 25 miles per hour. The DA’s office said all cross barriers were properly functioning and the train’s horn was sounded repeatedly as it traveled towards the victim.