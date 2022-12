CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The cost of hunting or fishing licenses in Massachusetts is set to increase next year.

In 2021, it was announced that MassWildlife will increase the cost to obtain licenses and permits for the first time in 26 years. The fees were first increased at the beginning of 2022 and will gradually increase each year through 2026.

The approved fee changes will help MassWildlife obtain revenue that sustains inland fish and game funds for another decade, as well as support programs and services provided by the department.

Some fishing, hunting, and trapping licenses are expected to increase next year anywhere between $1.00 to $3.50.

Freshwater fishing license fees:

Resident Fishing 2022: $26.00 2023: $29.50

Resident Minor Fishing (Citizen, Age 15–17) 2022: FREE 2023: FREE

Resident Fishing (Citizen, Age 65–69) 2022: $13.00 2023: $14.75

Resident Fishing (Citizen, Age 70 or over) or paraplegic, blind, intellectually disabled 2022: FREE 2023: FREE

Non-resident Fishing 2022: $36.00 2023: $39.50

Non-resident Minor Fishing (Age 15–17) 2022: $6.80 2023: $7.10

Resident Fishing (3-day) 2022: $10.00 2023: $12.50

Non-resident Fishing (3-day) 2022: $20.90 2023: $23.30

Quabbin Reservoir 1-day Fishing 2022: $5.00 2023: $5.00



Saltwater fishing permit fees:

Saltwater fishing permit (anglers under 60) 2022: $10.00 2023: $10.00

Saltwater fishing permit (anglers 60 and over) 2022: FREE 2023: FREE



Hunting license fees:

Resident Hunting; Includes 2 antlered deer tags valid statewide. 2022: $26.00 2023: $29.50

Resident Minor Hunting (Citizen, Age 15–17); Includes 2 antlered deer tags valid statewide. 2022: $6.50 2023: $6.50

Resident Hunting (Citizen, Age 65–69); Includes 2 antlered deer tags valid statewide. 2022: $13.00 2023: $14.75

Resident/Non-resident Hunting, Paraplegic; Includes 2 antlered deer tags valid statewide. 2022: FREE 2023: FREE

Non-resident (adult/minor) Hunting, Big Game; Includes 2 antlered deer tags valid statewide. 2022: $98.00 2023: $101.50

Non-resident (adult/minor) Hunting, Small Game 2022: $64.00 2023: $67.50

Resident Commercial Shooting Preserve (1-day) 2022: $6.00 2023: $7.00

Non-resident Commercial Shooting Preserve (1-day) 2022: $8.00 2023: $11.00



Trapping license and permit fees:

Resident Trapping 2022: $32.00 2023: $34.00

Resident Minor Trapping (Citizen, Age 12–17) 2022: $6.50 2023: $6.50

Resident Trapping (Citizen, Age 65–69) 2022: $16.00 2023: $17.00

Non-resident Trapping Permit 2022: $203.00 2023: $206.00

Resident Fur Buyer Permit 2022: $33.00 2023: $36.00

Non-resident Fur Buyer Permit 2022: $93.00 2023: $96.00



Sporting (combination) license fees:

Resident Sporting 2022: $47.00 2023: $54.00

Resident Sporting (Citizen, Age 65–69) 2022: $23.50 2023: $27.00

Resident Sporting (Citizen, Age 70 or over, includes trapping) 2022: FREE 2023: FREE

Resident/Non-resident Sporting, Paraplegic 2022: FREE 2023: FREE



Hunting permits and stamp fees: