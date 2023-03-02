Mass. (WWLP) — The Massachusetts Gaming Commission is recognizing March as ‘Problem Gambling Awareness month. This month is meant to generate awareness about the risks of gambling and promote action toward recovery.

Since sports gambling was launched here in the state at the beginning of the year, the Commission has expanded resources to help people control their gambling, specifically for sports wagering.

With online betting going into effect in Massachusetts next week, gambling addiction awareness is a priority for the Gaming Commission. For more information on gambling addiction and advice, you can head to the Massachusetts Gaming Commission website or GameSense.