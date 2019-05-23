Massachusetts Gaming Commission discusses future of Wynn’s Encore Boston

BOSTON (WWLP) – After talks of MGM buying Wynn Resort’s Encore Boston fell apart Tuesday night, lawmakers are hoping both casinos will now re-focus on the business at hand.

During Wednesday’s State Gaming Commission meeting, the President of Wynn Resorts said there’ll be no more talk of selling the Everett casino.

With merger talks now off the table, lawmakers want Massachusetts two resort casinos to focus on employing residents and giving back to their host communities.

“Frankly, I want to see a commitment from MGM to Springfield, so I think it’s the prudent thing to do to see that that’s going to be on pause, and each company can focus on their own market and we’ll see what happens,” Senator Eric Lesser (D-Longmeadow) said.

The gaming commission approved a proposal to allow Encore Boston to serve drinks until 4 am, but only to people who are actively gambling.

That rule is the same at MGM Springfield.

Encore Boston Harbor must still pay the state $35 million in fines by May 31, before they can open their doors. It’s a fine related to allegations of sexual misconduct against Wynn Founder Steve Wynn.

Encore Boston is on track to open by June 23, and gaming officials said they will be keeping an eye on its impact on MGM Springfield.

