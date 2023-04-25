BOSTON (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Gaming Commission (MGC) is holding a public hearing Tuesday night on the proposed East of Broadway Development Project by Wynn MA, LLC in Everett.

The developer is proposing to construct a phased development across the street from Encore Boston Harbor on the east side of Broadway in Everett. The Commission is considering the first phase of this development to determine whether to include this as part of the casino.

The meeting is being held both in person and virtually from 6 to 8 p.m. at Everett City Council Chambers located on the 3rd Floor of Everett City Hall at 484 Broadway in Everett. The LIVE STREAM will be available on the MGC website.

Anyone who wants to comment at the hearing can email MGCcomments@massgaming.gov to be added to the speaking list. Written comments may also be submitted to the same email address with East of Broadway Development in the subject line and must be received by 5:00 p.m. on Friday, April 28, 2023.