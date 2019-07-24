Massachusetts Gaming Commission to split $4.1M grant among several towns, cities

BOSTON, Mass (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Gaming Commission has announced the award of approximately $4.1 million in community grants to several municipalities.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the Community Mitigation Fund was created to help entities offset costs related to the construction and operations of gaming establishments.

“The statute states that the Commission will issue funds to assist host and surrounding communities … “including, but not limited to, communities and water and sewer districts in the vicinity of a gaming establishment, local and regional education, transportation, infrastructure, housing, environmental issues and public safety, including the office of the county district attorney, police, fire, and emergency services.” Elaine Driscoll, Director of Communications at Gaming Commission

Since 2015, the MGC has awarded approximately $16 million in grants from the Community Mitigation Fund.

The news release states after reviewing all applications to ensure compliance with the 2019 Guidelines recommendations, the Commission voted to award the following grants:

