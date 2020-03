CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Massachusetts gas prices continued to fall Monday, coming in at an average of $2.46 a gallon.

That is .02 cents cheaper than last week Monday and .08 cents cheaper than a month ago.

Despite the steady fall over the last month, prices are still four cents more expensive than this time last year.

The national average stands at $2.43 a gallon.

The current average in the Springfield metro area stands lower at $2.35.