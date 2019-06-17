Massachusetts gas prices continue to drop

(WWLP) – The cost of gas in Massachusetts is defying historical trends and dropping as the summer driving season gets underway.

According to AAA, that a gallon of self-serve regular gas is selling for an average of $2.67 per gallon, 4 cents lower than a week ago.

The current price is a penny lower than the national average and 20 cents lower than last year’s average in Massachusetts.

A spokesman for AAA says a decline in prices at this time of year is unusual, because higher demand in the summer usually drives prices higher.