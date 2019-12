(WWLP) – Gas prices are down a penny in Massachusetts this week.

AAA said self-serve regular unleaded is selling for an average of 2.50 a gallon.

That’s seven cents below the national average.

At this time last year, we were paying an average of 2.62 a gallon in Massachusetts.

AAA said since the end of October, gas demand has declined, paving the way for cheaper prices.