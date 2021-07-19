Massachusetts gas prices remain the same over last week

In Maryland, the average price of gasoline has risen four cents in the last week.

(WWLP) – The average gas price remained the same this week in Massachusetts compared to the week before averaging at $3.02 per gallon.

The price Monday is 7 cents higher than a month ago, and 89 cents higher than July of 2020 according to a study by AAA. Massachusetts gas prices are roughly 15 cents lower than the national average.

In addition to a transportation shortage, one reason the Commonwealth, in addition to the rest of the country, is seeing such high gas prices due to high crude oil prices. While prices of crude oil fluctuated down from $75 per barrel to $71 this week, AAA reports that it expects gas prices to to be high throughout the summer.

Reports from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) say that there has been a deal made to increase production of crude oil in August; this would give the opportunity for gas prices to drop by giving crude oil the potential to drop to under $70 per barrel.

AAA also reports their study found the national average of gas to be 3 cents higher this week compared to last week.