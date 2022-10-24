CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The average gas price in Massachusetts went down two cents from last week.

According to a news release sent to 22News from AAA, Massachusetts gas prices went down two cents from last week ($3.60), which averages to $3.58 per gallon. October 24 gas price is also two cents lower than a month ago ($3.60), and 23 cents higher than a year ago ($3.35).

Massachusetts’s average gas price is 21 cents lower than the national average. The national average pump price has fallen nine cents over the past week to hit $3.79. It has dropped since October 11 because of lower oil prices and fewer drivers than usual fueling up.

“Global recession fears coupled with the Biden Administration’s plan to continue tapping the Strategic Petroleum Reserve into December has helped temper oil prices,” stated Mary Maguire, AAA Northeast Vice President of Public and Government Affairs. “This will help take the pressure off pump prices, benefitting drivers and their wallets.”

AAA Northeast’s October 24 survey of fuel prices found that the current national average is 9 cents lower than last week ($3.88), averaging $3.79 a gallon. Monday’s national average gas price is 9 cents higher than a month ago ($3.70), and 41 cents higher than this day last year ($3.38).