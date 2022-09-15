BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP)– Governor Charlie Baker has issued a statement in response to the sudden and unexplained recent arrival of migrants to Martha’s Vineyard, an island off the coast of Massachusetts.

On Wednesday 50 migrants from Venezuela and Columbia landed at Martha’s Vineyard airport without explanation. They were sent by Florida Governor DeSantis. Texas Governor Greg Abbott similarly has sent busloads of migrants to Washington D.C.

According to the Associated Press, DeSantis office says flights to the Massachusetts island are an effort to “transport illegal immigrants to sanctuary destinations.” The governor’s office didn’t elaborate on their legal status, but many migrants who cross the border illegally from Mexico are temporarily shielded from deportation to pursue asylum in immigration court — as allowed under U.S law and international treaty — or released on humanitarian parole.

Baker issued this statement on Thursday:

“On behalf of the Commonwealth, I thank everyone on the ground who quickly came together to provide assistance on the Vineyard. The Commonwealth has many resources for assisting individuals that arrive in Massachusetts with varying immigration statuses and needs and is working with all partners involved to make sure those resources are available to the migrants that arrived last night. In addition, the Baker-Polito Administration is exploring setting up temporary shelter and humanitarian services at Joint Base Cape Cod and will share additional information as soon as it becomes available.” Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker

22News will continue to provide updates to this story on-air, online and through the WWLP mobile app.