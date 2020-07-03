Massachusetts gyms, arts, and entertainment businesses can reopen with limits in Phase 3

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Massachusetts fitness studios, health clubs, and gyms will be allowed to reopen Monday under the Phase 3 reopening plan, but it will come with restrictions as the state continues its battle with Covid-19.

People returning to gyms and fitness studios should expect changes, including creating workout zones to encourage social distancing.

“The recommendations that we are making today, which come with protocols and guidance— it’s not going to feel the same as it did before–are the ones we believe make it possible for people to do this if they comply safely,” said Governor Charlie Baker during a press conference Thursday.

Studios and traditional gyms can operate at 40 percent maximum capacity, with outdoor classes being encouraged. Equipment must be cleaned, sanitized, and spaced apart. Face masks are required, but there are medical exceptions especially during strenuous activity.

Clients are being asked to workout with caution but shouldn’t be scared to work on their health.

“If it’s helping to keep you motivated, you need to take care of your health, and your mental and physical health as well,” said Ashley Brodeur, owner of Active Lifestyle Fitness in Agawam. “Go to a place that you feel really comfortable and confident in their facility and their cleaning protocols.”

The installation of plexiglass barriers is being encouraged in spaces where social distancing can’t be achieved. You also can’t shower at the gym, unless it accompanies a pool. Hot tubs and saunas will remain closed until Phase 4.

OTHER BUSINESSES OPENING MONDAY:

Movie theaters

Museums

Outdoor performance venues

Professional sports teams are allowed to compete – without fans

Gov. Baker also announced that Phase 3 will be divided into two steps, but he didn’t elaborate on what will be included in Step 2. Bars, nightclubs, and large venues still have not been permitted to reopen.

Phase 4 requires the distribution of a Covid-19 vaccine.