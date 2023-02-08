CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A new study claims that out of all 50 states, Massachusetts has the fourth worst roads, with many highways, roads, and bridges in desperate need of repair.

29.5 percent of the major roadways in Massachusetts are in poor condition, compared to 13.8 percent of roadways across the country. Road studies suggest that drivers pay an average of $620 per year in costs due to driving on roads in need of repair.

Poor infrastructure in Massachusetts is costing time and money. Many people believe that it’s due to poor maintenance and repairs, uneven asphalt, and harsh winter weather conditions.

Hazardous road conditions like this negatively impact the economy, contribute to traffic congestion, and cause unnecessary damage to cars. 22News spoke to a local business owner who says that these harsh road conditions impact his business.

“If I catch the wrong potholes it’s horrible. I’ve seen people hit them blow their tires everything else and the little bit of patching they do is basically useless,” said Pat Romeo of Springfield.

Romeo’s milk business requires him to be out on the roads constantly, and experiencing any kind of road damage not only impacts his delivery route but causes him to have to take money out of his own pocket to fix it.

Residents hope that the state invests in repairs sooner rather than later.

The report found the following states with the worst roads in the U.S.: