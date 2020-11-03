Massachusetts Health Connector open enrollment begins

BOSTON (Mass.gov) – Open Enrollment through the Massachusetts Health Connector start on Nov. 1, which means people who are currently paying for COBRA coverage or are uninsured can start looking for new, affordable health insurance.

The Health Connector is the state-based health insurance exchange, offering commercial plans to people who do not get coverage through their employer or other sources. The Health Connector offers subsidized plans to those who are income-eligible through the ConnectorCare program, which offers lower premiums and co-pays, and no-deductibles to those enrolling in a plan.

“At this time, more than ever, people need access to quality, affordable health coverage they can use,” said Louis Gutierrez, the Executive Director of the Massachusetts Health Connector. “If you don’t have insurance, it is important to enroll in new coverage. If you are out of work and paying for COBRA coverage, you may very well find a significantly less-costly plan that meets your needs.”



People who need health insurance can go to www.MAhealthconnector.org, complete an application, and immediately find out what kind of coverage for which they qualify. Applicants who qualify for ConnectorCare will see a list of qualifying plans that include important benefits, including for COVID testing and treatment.

ConnectorCare premiums are priced on an income-based scale for individuals making up to $38,280, or a family of four earning up to $78,600. Premiums for some people cost nothing, while lowest-cost plans at the highest income levels are $133 per month. For people who are current paying full premiums for COBRA plans, qualifying for ConnectorCare would represent significant savings. It is likely that for COBRA participants could also find lower-cost plans available without subsidy.

Open Enrollment runs from Nov. 1 through Jan. 23, 2021. For people who need coverage for the start of the New Year, the deadline to apply, pick a plan, and pay the first month’s premium is Dec. 23.

Many people need help applying for coverage or picking plan, and the Health Connector has 18 Navigator organizations available around the state, many with newly added capacity – including evening and weekend hours – to help those with questions. People who need help can find a local Navigator at www.MAhealthconnector.org/navigators. Tens of thousands of Health Connector members applicants are staying covered or getting covered during Open Enrollment, and people are encouraged to reach out to a Navigator as soon as possible to get the support needed to get 2021 coverage, before Navigators are fully scheduled around the Dec. 23 deadline.