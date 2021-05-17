Massachusetts high schoolers return to full in-person learning

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Monday is the deadline to return to full in-person learning for high schoolers in Massachusetts.

The original date for high schoolers to return in Springfield was May 3rd but the school district received a waiver from the state. Now with Monday’s deadline, all K through 12 grades in the state are required to have students full-time in-person learning.

The following changes will be implemented:

Breakfast and lunch will be served in classrooms, not in a lunchroom.

Students will not move between classes, they will be with the same students all-day

Visitors to schools will be restricted during in-person learning, this includes parents and guardians

Schools will use Zoom or other teleconference means in place of person-to-person visits to schools by parents or guardians

On the occasion that a parent or guardian visit to the school is required, it will be by appointment only

Families may choose to remain remote for the rest of the year or switch to in-person learning

The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) has been using a phased-in approach to bring school departments back to full time, in person instruction. Elementary schools began on April 5 and middle schools began on April 28.

All high schools are required to return to full in-person learning by May 17 unless the district receives a waiver from the DESE. This includes high school students with various types and levels of disabilities as well as students who are non-English speakers.

The last day of school is tentatively June 24 so students will have a little more than a month in school.