Massachusetts high schoolers return to full in-person learning

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Monday is the deadline to return to full in-person learning for high schoolers in Massachusetts.
The original date for high schoolers to return in Springfield was May 3rd but the school district received a waiver from the state. Now with Monday’s deadline, all K through 12 grades in the state are required to have students full-time in-person learning.
The following changes will be implemented:
- Breakfast and lunch will be served in classrooms, not in a lunchroom.
- Students will not move between classes, they will be with the same students all-day
- Visitors to schools will be restricted during in-person learning, this includes parents and guardians
- Schools will use Zoom or other teleconference means in place of person-to-person visits to schools by parents or guardians
- On the occasion that a parent or guardian visit to the school is required, it will be by appointment only
- Families may choose to remain remote for the rest of the year or switch to in-person learning
The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) has been using a phased-in approach to bring school departments back to full time, in person instruction. Elementary schools began on April 5 and middle schools began on April 28.
All high schools are required to return to full in-person learning by May 17 unless the district receives a waiver from the DESE. This includes high school students with various types and levels of disabilities as well as students who are non-English speakers.
The last day of school is tentatively June 24 so students will have a little more than a month in school.