MEDFORD, Mass. (WWLP) – A man from Medford is a winner in the Massachusetts Lottery’s “15,000,000 Money Maker” instant ticket game.

According to the Massachusetts Lottery website, Khalil Soussa of Medford claimed a $1 million prize (before taxes) in the Lottery’s “15,000,000 Money Maker” instant ticket game on October 12th. He told the lottery that he purchased the ticket a few months ago, but only recently discovered it was a big winner when his house cleaner found the ticket in a vase and presented it to him.

Khalil chose the cash option and received a one-time payment of $650,000 (before taxes) and plans to use some of his winnings to help a friend and to donate some to charity.

He bought his ticket at Tony’s Convenience located at 416 Salem St. in Medford. The store will get $10,000 for selling the winning ticket.

The “15,000,000 Money Maker” is a $30 scratch ticket that has two remaining tickets worth $15 million and two tickets remaining worth $1 million.