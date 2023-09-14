SUTTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A central Massachusetts hotel that houses homeless and migrant families caught fire Wednesday.

Cooking left unattended on a stove is being blamed for the fire at the Red Roof Inn on Route 146 in Sutton. The fire happened the same day the National Guard was deployed to some migrant shelters and members of the guard helped people get out of their rooms during the fire.

No serious injuries were reported but one person was taken to the hospital after breathing in too much smoke.

22News State House Reporter Ellen Fleming spoke with a state senator who says he’s raised concerns with the state about having migrants live in that hotel. Hear what he has to say Thursday night on 22News at 6:00.