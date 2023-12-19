BOSTON (WWLP) – The winter season offers the opportunity for people to put on some skates and glide across the ice at skating rinks, and one in Massachusetts was ranked as one of the best in the United States.

Skating rinks typically open in November and December, with some indoor rinks open year-round. Ice skating is known for being a fun and festive activity for anyone to enjoy, with enough practice.

USAToday ranked the best ice skating rinks in the country that provided superior ice skating experiences.

Here are the top skating rinks in the United States:

The Boston Common Frog Pond in Boston was ranked 3rd for the best ice skating rink in the U.S. The pond is home to a summer spray and splash pool in the summer and is an outdoor ice skating place in the winter from November to March.

The Skating Club of Boston Skating Academy offers private and group lessons throughout the week at the pond. Private coaching is not allowed during Frog Pond public sessions unless it is approved in advance through The Skating Club of Boston or Skating Academy management.

There is also the Frog Pond Café where skaters can go and get items including hot items, sandwiches, salads, snacks, beverages, and ice cream. The Café is open during the Summer Spray Pool and Winter Ice Skating seasons.