SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – State Representative Carlos González will be hosting a Massachusetts ID and license workshop for Springfield residents born in Puerto Rico.

Puerto Rican residents of Massachusetts have been facing difficulties acquiring their state license or ID due to complications obtaining their birth certificate from Puerto Rico. Gonzalez will be co-hosting this workshop with the R.M.V to provide residents with information on how to navigate this documentation-sharing issue.

The event will start at 11 a.m. Friday at the Western Massachusetts Economic Development Council in Springfield. Registration is required before attending.