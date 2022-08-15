CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – As the summer continues and now heading into the middle of August, the drought continues as well.

So far this month we have not even seen a half inch of rain at Westover Air Reserve Base in Chicopee. The average for August is 4″ leaving a 3.6″ rain deficit for the month so far.

As for rain chances, the 22News Storm Team is tracking a system that could bring some rain for portions of New England on Wednesday but the storm continues to trend further to the east and out to sea. Overall a few showers are possible for the middle of the week but trends continue to be drier and drier.