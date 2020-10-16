Massachusetts in top 3 of most energy-efficient state in country

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – October is National Energy Efficiency month.

Massachusetts ranks near the top of the list when it comes to saving energy.

According to the U.S. Department of Energy, the average family spends at least $2,000 a year on utilities. And with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, residential electricity use has increased as more people have been staying at home.

The personal finance website WalletHub just released its report on 2020’s most and least energy efficient states. Massachusetts ranks as the third most energy efficient state.

The state also ranked seventh when it comes to home energy efficiency.

“We’re conscientious we have our thermostat on a timer so it goes down at night comes on slowly during the day,” said Margot Woodworth.

Ernest Houle said, “I got energy saver light bulbs. I don’t run my lights too much, anything I can do to help out and save a few bucks here and there and whatever.”

The Department of Energy estimates a family’s utility cost can be reduced by as much as 25 percent by adopting energy efficiency measures in the home.

Massachusetts ranked number two when it came to auto energy efficiency. The Department of Energy found that a more fuel-efficient vehicle could save the average driver about $545 per year.

For more information on ways you can save energy, click here.