LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Incarcerated individuals across the 14 correctional facilities in Massachusetts can now call their loved ones free of charge.

Beginning on Friday, the Massachusetts Department of Corrections (DOC) has implemented no-cost phone calls after the bill was signed into law earlier this year by Governor Maura Healey. The law requires all phone calls to be free of charge to inmates in state and county prisons.

Procedures of inmates making calls to loved ones will remain the same in prisons but no charges will incur. Under the law, there is no cap on the number of calls an individual can make.

“The Massachusetts Department of Correction recognizes the importance of incarcerated individuals maintaining bonds with their loved ones. No cost calls will alleviate the financial burden and remove barriers for an individual in MA DOC custody to stay connected with their outside support system. Strong family support helps to advance the rehabilitative process, reduces recidivism, and contributes to successful reentry upon release,” said DOC Commissioner Carol Mici.

All incarcerated individuals have been notified of these changes. In anticipation of an increase in phone calls, DOC has partnered with Securus Technologies to identify what prisons may benefit from installing additional wall phones. DOC is also exploring options of allowing phone calls through tablets.