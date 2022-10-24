BOSTON (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles is changing the procedure for inspection stickers beginning November 1st.
Vehicles that pass the annual required inspections will get a new sticker with the month of your previous sticker’s expiration month. This means if you get a late sticker after the one-year mark of your previous inspection sticker, the new sticker will no longer display the month you got the inspection, but the month your sticker expired.
However, there are some exceptions. If a vehicle gets an inspection with an expired sticker from the previous year, the new sticker will be marked as January of the new year, no matter the month the previous sticker expired.
A printed inspection report is no longer provided if the vehicle passes in an effort to reduce paper waste. If a vehicle fails the inspection, the owner will be provided with a printed report by the inspection station.
All Massachusetts motor vehicles being driven require an inspection every year for $35. The state started inspecting vehicles over 60 years ago. Beginning in 1983, Massachusetts is one of the first states to start testing emissions to improve air quality. In 2008, Massachusetts combined the safety and emissions inspection.
There are 14 key components of the vehicle inspected for safety. For example, a broken taillight, cracked windshield, defective suspension component, or another defect can make a vehicle unsafe to drive.
- Visual Overview
- Certificate of registration
- License plate(s): For more information about the license plate inspection requirements, check the Motorist Resources section.
- Vehicle Identification Number (VIN)
- Brake Tests
- Parking brake
- Service brake
- Exhaust System
- Exhaust system components/muffler
- Excessive blue or black smoke
- Steering and Suspension
- Steering wheel and box
- Suspension/front end
- Springs
- Shocks
- Horn
- Sound horn to test for adequate signal
- The horn must be securely fastened to the vehicle
- Glazing, Glass and Windshield Wipers
- Windshield
- Windshield wipers and washer
- Windows
- Window tinting: For more information, see Aftermarket Window Tint Guidelines in the Motorist Resources section.
- Rear View Mirror
- Rear view mirror
- Mirrors (general)
- Lighting Devices
- Tail lights
- Directional (turn signal lights)
- Head light aim
- Hazard lights/Reverse lights/License plate light(s) and reflectors
- Aftermarket lighting
- Tires and Wheels
- Tires
- Wheels
- Bumper, Fenders and Fuel Tank
- Bumpers
- Fenders
- Floor pans
- Fuel tank
- Vehicle frame or unibody
- Altered Vehicle Height
- Seat Belts
- Airbags
- Fuel Tank Cap
“Motor vehicle inspections are required to be conducted yearly and play an integral part in helping to facilitate roadway safety across the Commonwealth,” said Registrar of Motor Vehicles Colleen Ogilvie. “Vehicle owners are encouraged to proactively check their vehicle inspection sticker, and have their vehicles inspected on time to ensure that key safety items such as lighting devices, tire treads, and front ball joints are in working condition.”