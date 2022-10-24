BOSTON (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles is changing the procedure for inspection stickers beginning November 1st.

Vehicles that pass the annual required inspections will get a new sticker with the month of your previous sticker’s expiration month. This means if you get a late sticker after the one-year mark of your previous inspection sticker, the new sticker will no longer display the month you got the inspection, but the month your sticker expired.

However, there are some exceptions. If a vehicle gets an inspection with an expired sticker from the previous year, the new sticker will be marked as January of the new year, no matter the month the previous sticker expired.

A printed inspection report is no longer provided if the vehicle passes in an effort to reduce paper waste. If a vehicle fails the inspection, the owner will be provided with a printed report by the inspection station.

All Massachusetts motor vehicles being driven require an inspection every year for $35. The state started inspecting vehicles over 60 years ago. Beginning in 1983, Massachusetts is one of the first states to start testing emissions to improve air quality. In 2008, Massachusetts combined the safety and emissions inspection.

There are 14 key components of the vehicle inspected for safety. For example, a broken taillight, cracked windshield, defective suspension component, or another defect can make a vehicle unsafe to drive.

Visual Overview Certificate of registration

License plate(s): For more information about the license plate inspection requirements, check the Motorist Resources section.

section. Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) Brake Tests Parking brake

Service brake Exhaust System Exhaust system components/muffler

Excessive blue or black smoke Steering and Suspension Steering wheel and box

Suspension/front end

Springs

Shocks Horn Sound horn to test for adequate signal

The horn must be securely fastened to the vehicle Glazing, Glass and Windshield Wipers Windshield

Windshield wipers and washer

Windows

Window tinting: For more information, see Aftermarket Window Tint Guidelines in the Motorist Resources section. Rear View Mirror Rear view mirror

Mirrors (general) Lighting Devices Tail lights

Directional (turn signal lights)

Head light aim

Hazard lights/Reverse lights/License plate light(s) and reflectors

Aftermarket lighting Tires and Wheels Tires

Wheels Bumper, Fenders and Fuel Tank Bumpers

Fenders

Floor pans

Fuel tank

Vehicle frame or unibody Altered Vehicle Height Seat Belts Airbags Fuel Tank Cap

“Motor vehicle inspections are required to be conducted yearly and play an integral part in helping to facilitate roadway safety across the Commonwealth,” said Registrar of Motor Vehicles Colleen Ogilvie. “Vehicle owners are encouraged to proactively check their vehicle inspection sticker, and have their vehicles inspected on time to ensure that key safety items such as lighting devices, tire treads, and front ball joints are in working condition.”