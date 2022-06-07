BOSTON (WWLP) – An owner of a landscaping business pleaded guilty in connection with his failure to report approximately $1.5 million in income to the Internal Revenue Service.

According to the Department of Justice in Boston, 47-year-old Scott Herzog of Norwell pleaded guilty to filing a false tax return.

Herzog Landscape Solutions operated residential and commercial landscaping in the South Shore area. From 2016 through 2018, he allegedly deposited customer’s cash payments into bank accounts unaffiliated with the landscaping business. As a result, he then failed to report approximately $1.5 million in receipts in the tax returns his tax preparer filed on his behalf, causing a loss to the Internal Revenue Service of nearly $500,000.

Herzog faces up to three years in prison, one year of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000. He is scheduled to be sentenced on October 6, 2022.