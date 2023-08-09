SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Nomination papers are now available for candidates interested in running for political party committees.

To run for ward or town committee positions, candidates are required to gather at least 5 registered voters to sign their nomination papers, state committee candidates must gather at least 50 signatures from voters in order to qualify for the ballots next March.

For locations of nomination papers and additional information visit Secretary of the Commonwealth William Galvin’s website or call 1-800-462-VOTE (8683). The deadline to submit nomination papers is Friday, November 10th.

The Massachusetts Presidential Primaries, also known as Super Tuesday, is held on March 5, 2024.