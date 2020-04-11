Breaking News
686 deaths reported out of 22,860 cases of COVID-19
Massachusetts launches Spanish language unemployment application

Massachusetts

by: Johan Sheridan

Posted: / Updated:

Unemployment. (Cari Dobbins / Pixabay)

BOSTON, Ma. (NEWS10) — Massachusetts released a new digital Spanish language unemployment benefits portal on Saturday. The mobile-friendly and secure application from the Department of Unemployment Assistance is available online at Mass.gov/desempleo.

In the coming days, non-English applications will be released in Portuguese, Haitian Creole, Chinese, Vietnamese, and other languages, according to the office of the governor.

This is just the latest effort on the part of Massachusetts to make it easier for non-native English speakers to take advantage of the benefits and assistance programs they qualify for.

Other language-based efforts include:

  • COVID-19 text messaging system in Spanish
  • Mass.gov available in 13 languages
  • Non-emergency COVID-19 helpline in 150+ languages
  • Unemployment contact form in multiple languages
  • Step-by-step guide to filing in multiple languages.
  • Daily bilingual town halls

Supporting workers impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic is the unemployment office’s top priority, regardless of what language they speak. Unemployment is also experiencing general updates and changes, like:

  • Rapid website updates
  • Over 600 added remote employees
  • Proposal from Gov. Charlie Baker to waive the one-week waiting period to collect unemployment

