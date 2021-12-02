Massachusetts law enforcement honored during Hanna Awards for bravery ceremony

WORCESTER, Mass. (WWLP) – State and local law enforcement officers are being honored during the George L. Hanna Memorial Awards for Bravery on Thursday.

Governor Charlie Baker will be joined with Lt. Governor Polito, Public Safety and Security Secretary Terrence Reidy and other state and local officials to recognize remarkable acts of courage and excellence by Massachusetts police officers during the 37th and 38th Annual Trooper George L. Hanna Memorial Awards for Bravery ceremony at Mechanics Hall in Worcester beginning at 11 a.m.

There will be 12 recipients representing law enforcement agencies from across the Commonwealth being honored including two most distinguished recognitions, the Trooper George L. Hanna Medal of Honor and the Medal of Valor.

The Hanna Awards honor the memory of Massachusetts State Police Trooper Hanna, who was killed in the line of duty in 1983. Family members of Trooper Hanna as well as Worcester Police Officer Enmanuel “Manny” Familia, who gave his life on June 4, 2021, while heroically trying to save a young boy from drowning are in attendance.

The Medal of Honor is the state’s most distinguished law enforcement award and is presented to those who demonstrate extraordinary bravery and courage in the face of extreme risk and imminent danger to life or limb.

The Medal of Valor is the state’s second-highest policing honor and is awarded to police officers whose heroism in a single incident goes above and beyond the call of duty and demonstrates selfless bravery in the face of danger to themselves.

Due to the coronavirus guidelines, all state and local COVID-19 protocols will be followed including face masks required inside Mechanics Hall. The ceremony will combine recipients from 2019 and 2020 due to the to limitations on gatherings last year.