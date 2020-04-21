Massachusetts lawmakers announce new aid for unemployment during Covid-19

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Those who are self-employed or freelance workers can now apply for unemployment assistance.

The state’s unemployment department announced the launch of the new online portal that so many people have been waiting on since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This new program allows the thousands of people who normally wouldn’t qualify for unemployment benefits in the past to have a lifeline.

Self-employed individuals, gig workers, freelancers, and independent contractors are just beginning to be able to receive help during the COVID-19 pandemic. Congress expanded eligibility for unemployment benefits under the CARES Act.

The president signed the bill at the end of March, but benefits under the program didn’t launch immediately because state officials needed time to develop a new platform. And that’s left thousands without any income for weeks.



Massachusetts Senator Eric Lesser told 22News that this program will do a lot of good for struggling local residents.

“We’ve heard from so many people across western Mass that need this help. It’s a tremendous relief that today this system goes to live to start getting them those checks,” said Lesser.

In addition to the self-employed, the program is open to people seeking part-time employment, those who do not have enough work history for standard benefits or those who’ve been laid off from religious institutions.

Applicants must provide self-certification to show that they’re prevented from working due to COVID-19 or the business shutdowns the pandemic prompted.

Over the past four weeks, nearly 573,000 Massachusetts residents applied for unemployment.

As of late last week, only 315,000 people have received their benefits.