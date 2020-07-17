Massachusetts lawmakers pass transportation bond bill

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Massachusetts lawmakers passed a transportation bill that will affect funding for the state’s roads, bridges, and railways.

Lawmakers are saying that the passing of this bill will help populations that have been disproportionately impacted locally by the pandemic.

The nearly $17-billion borrowing bill will finance transportation infrastructure improvements in Massachusetts. That includes a $50-million authorization for the East-West Rail, the rail that is proposed to run between Springfield and Boston.

22News spoke with Senator Eric Lesser who said that issues around transportation have been made worse by the pandemic, and this passing comes at a crucial time where jobs can be created from this rail-way project.

“We have of course a public health crisis, but we also have a jobs crisis–we have hundreds of thousands of people out of work in our state, these projects will help put people to work right away, it will bring a lot of money to our communities and it will open opportunities for even more and new jobs,” Senator Lesser said.

In accordance with the pandemic, several provisions were made to the bill, including regional ballot initiatives. The initiatives will allow local regions to work together to create and fund transportation projects to cater to the different needs of each region of Massachusetts.

MassDOT has been conducting a study that examines the costs and benefits of the East-West rail, Senator Lesser told us it is projected to be finished by this fall.