SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles announced that the learner’s permit exam is offered in seven additional foreign languages.

The Class D, passenger car, and Class M, motorcycle, learner’s permit tests are available in 35 languages. An addition of seven foreign languages were added as of Monday include the following:

Albanian Cape Verdean Creole Hungarian Kiswahili Pashto Turkish Ukrainian

To apply for a learner’s permit, the fee is $30 and you must be at least 16 years of age. An online test is given with 25 random questions that include roadway signage and rules of the road, the dangers and penalties related to the impaired operation, and specific topics about sharing the road with bicyclists and hands-free driving laws. To pass the exam, 18 questions must be answered correctly within the allotted time of 25 minutes.

“MassDOT is focused on equitably supporting all communities in Massachusetts,” said Transportation Secretary & CEO Gina Fiandaca. “This announcement demonstrates MassDOT’s continued focus on identifying ways in which customer service offerings can be improved to be more accessible, inclusive, equitable and convenient for residents across the Commonwealth. I would like to thank the RMV staff, stakeholders, and others who worked collaboratively to translate these important materials to help ensure customers have tools and resources available to support their journeys to successfully secure learner’s permits.”

“The RMV is pleased to automate the learner’s permit in these seven new additional foreign languages,” said Registrar of Motor Vehicles Colleen Ogilvie. “The change supports commonly requested languages, supports new residents from Afghanistan and Ukraine, and assists the established Cape Verdean community in Southeastern Massachusetts.”

The learner’s permit is available in the following 35 languages: Albanian, Arabic, Armenian, Burmese, Cape Verdean Creole, English, Farsi, French, German, Greek, Gujarati, Haitian Creole, Hindi, Hungarian, Italian, Japanese, Khmer/Cambodian, Kiswahili, Korean, Laotian, Mandarin (Simplified), Mandarin (Traditional), Pashto, Polish, Portuguese, Russian, Serbo-Croatian, Somali, Spanish, Tagalog, Thai, Turkish, Ukrainian, Urdu, and Vietnamese. Additionally, the RMV is finishing development on an American Sign Language permit exam to be offered in RMV Service Centers this spring.