Massachusetts lifts some travel restrictions just before 4th of July weekend

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Just in time for the big 4th of July weekend, Massachusetts is lifting some travel restrictions.

Massachusetts’ self-quarantine advisory for all travelers coming into the state has been in effect since the end of March. However, Governor Baker announced that now, travelers from the five other New England states and New York won’t have to quarantine because of a decline in COVID-19 cases.

AAA expects Americans to take seven million trips this summer and the 4th of July weekend is expected to kick off the travel. Before heading out on the road this weekend, it’s important to know that not every state in New England has the same rules.

For example, Connecticut is similar to Massachusetts. Travelers coming from areas with high infection rates must quarantine for 14 days upon arrival. This goes for Rhode Island as well, unless you fill out a screening form. If you are going to Vermont, you’ll either have to quarantine or verify you don’t have symptoms depending on where you’re from. Maine is the most strict. Everyone much quarantine or present a negative COVID-19 test within the last 72 hours before arriving.

AAA suggests calling the place you intend to stay to confirm their expectations and guideline. Officials are stressing that as you travel, you should wear masks, practice social distancing, and follow rules because it will help keep you and others safe from COVID-19.