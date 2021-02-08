Massachusetts loosens capacity limits for businesses

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – On Monday, businesses in Massachusetts were able to increase capacity from 25 percent to 40 percent.

The increased capacity will allow businesses, like restaurants, the opportunity to seat more people in their dining rooms, which means more customers. However, some local residents are worried it’s too soon.

“Yeah, it will be a while until I actually eat inside a restaurant I think,” Aine McGinn told 22News.

McGinn is a teacher in Springfield and she thinks the State needs to be patient and wait for more people to get vaccinated.

“I think at this point, we’re almost going to be vaccinated, at this point in a couple more weeks, a couple more months, let’s just, let’s take it easy,” McGinn said.

Pintu Chawla is the owner of Pintu’s in West Springfield agrees that the state needs to be careful as they reopen, but thinks that the 15 percent increase is a safe amount. He understands the responsibility that comes with more customers.

“If they open up too much, too soon, it might be a disaster again,” Chawla said. “Safety is the first concern. So, we’re going to get the 40 percent in here, but scatter them the way it’s supposed to be.”

The restaurant is committed to keeping the dining area as safe as possible, with the exact same protocols and distance they’ve been adhering to, so guests can feel safe.

“I really think we should take one step at a time, and hopefully the vaccine is coming out soon and people are getting it and hopefully this is the end of it, coming in a couple of months.”

According to Gove. Baker, that 25 percent capacity will remain in effect for businesses in Amherst following the increase of COVID-19 cases on the UMass campus.