CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts State Lottery announced a holiday raffle with over $2.9 million in prizes and a $1 million prize to be drawn on New Year’s Day.

Beginning Monday, a total of 550,000 lottery tickets for the “Mass Millionaire Holiday Raffle” will be available to purchase for $10 each at lottery retail locations.

List of Mass Millionaire Holiday Raffle prizes

Eleven $20,000 prize winners

Beginning October 20th, a weekly drawing will be held every Friday for a $20,000 prize through December 29th. The 11 winning tickets will also be eligible for the New Year’s Day drawings.

$100 voucher

In addition, every 100th ticket sold will receive a $100 voucher to purchase any Mass Lottery product. The 100th tickets will also be eligible for the New Year’s Day drawings.

New Year’s Day – January 1, 2024 One $1 million prize winner Four $250,000 prize winners Six $25,000 prize winners



Raffle tickets purchased will be given unique random numbers. All numbers must match in order to win. The winning numbers will be posted on the Lottery’s website and on the Mass Lottery app.