Massachusetts Lottery releases new holiday scratch tickets

(WWLP) – Do you need that gift for someone on your holiday shopping list? The Massachusetts Lottery released holiday-themed instant tickets.

Become a millionaire with these five new instant tickets, the $20 ‘Winter Riches’ ticket has a $10 million prize.

$10,000,000 WINTER RICHES ($20)

Win up to $10,000,000 instantly

Get a “Snowman” symbol in the $10, $20, $50, $100 or $200 BONUS Spot, win prize automatically!

HOLIDAY CASH BLOWOUT ($10)

Loaded exclusively with $50, $100 and $500 prizes

Over $129 million in $50, $100 and $500 prizes

$1,000,000 WINTER WINNINGS ($5)

Win up to $1,000,000 instantly

Get a “Gift” symbol in the $10, $20, and $50 BONUS Spot, win prize automatically

$100,000 WINTER WINNINGS ($2)

Win up to $100,000 instantly

Get a “Gift” symbol in the $10 or $20 Bonus Spot, win prize automatically

$10,000 WINTER WINNINGS ($1)