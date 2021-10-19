Massachusetts Lottery releases new holiday scratch tickets

(WWLP) – Do you need that gift for someone on your holiday shopping list? The Massachusetts Lottery released holiday-themed instant tickets.
Become a millionaire with these five new instant tickets, the $20 ‘Winter Riches’ ticket has a $10 million prize.
$10,000,000 WINTER RICHES ($20)
- Win up to $10,000,000 instantly
- Get a “Snowman” symbol in the $10, $20, $50, $100 or $200 BONUS Spot, win prize automatically!
HOLIDAY CASH BLOWOUT ($10)
- Loaded exclusively with $50, $100 and $500 prizes
- Over $129 million in $50, $100 and $500 prizes
$1,000,000 WINTER WINNINGS ($5)
- Win up to $1,000,000 instantly
- Get a “Gift” symbol in the $10, $20, and $50 BONUS Spot, win prize automatically
- Win up to $100,000 instantly
- Get a “Gift” symbol in the $10 or $20 Bonus Spot, win prize automatically
- Win up to $10,000 instantly
- Get a “Gift” symbol in the $10 Bonus Spot, win prize automatically