(WWLP) – The Massachusetts Lottery has flagged two concerning trends following a dip in sales. Economic uncertainty and an expanding menu of gambling options have led to the stumble of lottery sales.

August lottery sales here in the Commonwealth have dropped 6.4% from this time a year ago. Lottery officials announced they are working together to launch new games including the possibility of a new monitor game and launching a “wheel of luck”.

Gamblers should expect some news regarding changes to the lottery following a meeting next month,