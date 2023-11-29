RALEIGH (WWLP) – A Massachusetts fisher recently caught a record-sized fish off the coast of North Carolina, establishing a new record in the state.

According to the North Carolina Division of Marine Fisheries, Matt Frattasio of Massachusetts caught a 26-pound, 15.6-ounce Almaco Jack off the coast of Morehead City on November 8. Frattasio caught the fish around 80 feet deep water using live menhaden and a 50-pound braid on a Daiwa Saltist MQ 14000 reel paired with a Hogy Tuna jigging rod.

North Carolina had no previous state record for Almaco Jack, but for comparison in nearby Georgia, the state record is 7 pounds, 0.7 ounces and in Florida the record is 35 pounds, 9 ounces. Massachusetts has no state record for Almaco Jack. Although the fish can be found along the coast between Massachusetts and Brazil, it is rare to catch them north of North Carolina.

The Almaco Jack caught by Frattasio measured at 36.4 inches from the tip of the nose to the fork in the tail, with a 26-inch girth. The Division of Marine Fisheries officially weighed and identified the fish to make it an official record.