WALTHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Three $1 million winning Powerball tickets were sold in Massachusetts; Hadley, Franklin, and Waltham.
The final winner claimed their ticket on Thursday from the July 19th Powerball drawing that featured a $1.08 billion jackpot. According to a news release from the state lottery, Brendan Stewart of Waltham collected his $1 million prize (before taxes). He plans to use some of his winnings to buy a new smartwatch.
Stewart purchased a Quic Pic ticket that matched the first five numbers in the drawing.
The winning ticket was sold at Global Montello/Gulf, 821 Main St. in Waltham. The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
Powerball tickets are $2 each and drawings are held on every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday. The next drawing is an estimated $60 million.
