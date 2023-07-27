WALTHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Three $1 million winning Powerball tickets were sold in Massachusetts; Hadley, Franklin, and Waltham.

The final winner claimed their ticket on Thursday from the July 19th Powerball drawing that featured a $1.08 billion jackpot. According to a news release from the state lottery, Brendan Stewart of Waltham collected his $1 million prize (before taxes). He plans to use some of his winnings to buy a new smartwatch.

Stewart purchased a Quic Pic ticket that matched the first five numbers in the drawing.

7-10-11-13-24

Powerball: 24 July 19th Winning Powerball Numbers

The winning ticket was sold at Global Montello/Gulf, 821 Main St. in Waltham. The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Powerball tickets are $2 each and drawings are held on every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday. The next drawing is an estimated $60 million.