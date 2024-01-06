FRANKLIN, Mass. (WWLP) – A Weymouth man has died after a rollover crash on Route 495 in Franklin on Friday.

According to the Massachusetts State Police, at 3:30 p.m. on Friday, troopers were sent to a report of a crash and rollover on Route 495 northbound around exit 41 in Franklin. When troopers arrived, they found a man who had been ejected from his vehicle that had rolled many times.

The man, who was identified as a 39-year-old from Weymouth, was taken to a Milford hospital where he later died. The operator of the second vehicle was not injured.

The left and center travel lanes of Route 495 were closed for two and a half hours until the accident was cleared around 6:00 p.m.

The crash is being investigated by the State Police-Foxborough Barracks with assistance from the State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section, State Police Crime Scene Services Section, and State Police Detectives from Troop H.